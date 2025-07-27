All Panthers

Best landing spot for Jadeveon Clowney may be a familiar AFC heavyweight

The 11-year defender remains on the open market after being released by the Carolina Panthers this year. Could Jadeveon Clowney return to a recent employer?

Russell Baxter

Dec 15, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Jalen Brooks (83) is tackled by Carolina Panthers linebacker Jadeveon Clowney (7) during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Dec 15, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Jalen Brooks (83) is tackled by Carolina Panthers linebacker Jadeveon Clowney (7) during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
All 32 training camps are underway, and the 2025 NFL preseason begins on Thursday night in Canton, Ohio, when the Los Angeles Chargers and Detroit Lions clash in the Hall of Fame Game.

Over the last week or so, there has been a lot of player movement around the league. Cory Woodroof of USA Today’s For The Win has been keeping track of the numerous veteran free agents still available to teams right now, and continues to make recommendations when it comes to possible landing spots for these veteran performers.

Back in early May, the Carolina Panthers parted ways with a performer who had tied for the team lead in sacks (5.5) this past season. After inking Jadeveon Clowney to a two-year contract in 2024, the club cut him loose after only one season. The 11-year pro remains a free agent, and writers and analysts have been making their share of predictions on who the first overall pick in the 2014 draft could eventually sign with.

Could Jadeveon Clowney reunite with the AFC North champion Ravens?

As for Woodruff, he believes that Clowney could wind up back where he was before he signed with the Panthers last offseason. “The Ravens adding Clowney as a mercenary rusher at this point in the season would be such a Ravens move. Clowney has played there before, and we like the idea of a reunion for both sides quite a bit.”

Nov 16, 2023; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens linebacker Jadeveon Clowney (24) warms up before a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

The 32-year-old pro not only played for John Harbaugh’s team in 2023, he excelled. He played in all 17 games, as well as two playoff contests. He finished the regular-season with 9.5 sacks, tying his career high, and added another sack during Baltimore’s postseason run.

The Ravens are loaded with pass rusher in ageless Kyle Van Noy (12.5) and Odafe Oweh (10.0), who combined for 22.5 of the club’s 54 sacks in 2024. Could there actually be a reunion in Baltimore sooner than later?

