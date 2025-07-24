NFL free agency: Jadeveon Clowney linked to 2 serious Super Bowl contenders
Training camp is underway for all 32 NFL teams. Meanwhile, there are still some talented performers available who could help a team out if the need should arise.
Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report took a look at seven players that remain on the open market. He explained that any of these veterans “could help replace early injured players or provide insurance for camp holdouts.”
The second name on the list is 11-year veteran who has played for six different franchises. “Pass-rusher Jadeveon Clowney had a pretty respectable 2024 campaign,” explained Knox, “albeit with a bad Carolina Panthers defense. While Carolina finished dead-last in both yards and points allowed, Clowney managed to record 5.5 sacks, 22 quarterback pressures and nine tackles for loss.”
Despite those aforementioned numbers, Clowney was released by the Panthers earlier this year after one season with the club. General manager Dan Morgan has added a lot of new faces to aid the league’s worst defense from this past season, and stressed youth when it came to a pass rush (rookies Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen and four-year pro Patrick Jones II) that managed only 32 sacks in ’24. So which club could the three-time Pro Bowler wind up with in 2025?
Jadeveon Clowney plans to play a 12th NFL campaign
As Josina Anderson reported a few days ago, Clowney plans on seeing the field this upcoming season. Knox mentioned two teams as potential landing spots. Both suggestions make sense and for different reasons.
“Clowney should garner strong consideration from the Cincinnati Bengals, who have two ongoing holdout situations with pass-rushers. Rookie first-round pick Shemar Stewart still hasn’t signed his contract because of a disagreement with the team over void language…The Detroit Lions should also have some interest in Clowney. They did have Aidan Hutchinson (fractured leg) back for the start of camp but also parted with Za’Darius Smith this offseason.”
