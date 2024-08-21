Bills plan to rest Josh Allen, other starters against Panthers in preseason finale
There's still one more game to play on the Carolina Panthers' 2024 preseason schedule. On Saturday afternoon they will take the field against the Buffalo Bills on the road. At full strength this would have been an excellent test for this young team, especially their underrated defense. However, the Bills will not be sending their best for this one.
Bills head coach Sean McDermott (and former Panthers defensive coordinator) told reporters earlier this week that the original plan was to play his starters against Carolina. However, a rash of injuries has changed his mind and now he'll be resting superstar quarterback Josh Allen and the rest of his starters for this week's game, per Alec White at the team website.
"Initially the plan was to play the ones this week, but because of the injuries and the lack of availability, we're going to take the ones out, play the other guys, take a good look at them, it should be a good opportunity for them to put their best foot forward and for us to have a strong evaluation of that part of the roster."
It's an undeniable bummer for fans and those who have to write about it, but it is in the best interest of the team not to risk Allen's health in a game that won't count for anything in the standings.
As for the Panthers, head coach Dave Canales has not yet made a decision on whether or not to play his starters this week.
