What Bryce Young said about how getting benched by Panthers helped him
Bryce Young finished the 2024 NFL season about as hot as any quarterback in the league, torching the Atlanta Falcons for five total touchdowns in the Carolina Panthers' season finale. The way he ended the year was quite a change compared to how he started it, and the journey that he took from Week 1 to Week 18 could go down as one of the most remarkable comeback stories in the history of the league.
Today the season will come to an end as a champion will be crowned at the Super Bowl down in New Orleans. While Young won't be competing he is nevertheless in demand - as he's been a popular guest on radio row this week. One of the stops he made was on FS1's The Facility, where he was asked about how getting benched helped him grow. Here's what he shared in response.
Bryce Young on how benching helped him
Young finished the year with 2,403 passing yards, 15 touchdowns, nine interceptions and a 54.0 QBR that ranked 20th in the league. Young added another 249 yards and six scores as a rusher.
With a little more time to grow and a lot more help at the skill positions, Young could soon be established as a top-10 starter.
