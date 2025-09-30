Bryce Young-Patrick Mahomes records show how wide gap is between Panthers, contending
Comparing Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young to Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes just doesn't seem fair, and yet a look at the records of the two signal-callers over their careers paints a dramatic picture.
The Panthers' 42-13 loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday marked Young's 25th career loss. He reached 25 losses in three seasons. Compare that to Mahomes who has 25 losses in nine seasons and you can see that there really is just no comparison.
Young, who the Panthers drafted with the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, came to Carolina as a winner. He had a Heisman Trophy and a 23-4 record with the Alabama Crimson Tide. With that amount of success, nothing could have prepared him for the Ls he would take in the future with the Panthers.
While Patrick Mahomes has worked with just one head coach, Andy Reid, Young is already on his second coaching staff. Current head coach Dave Canales' 6-15 record so far doesn't bode well for continuity in the future either.
The discrepancy between records shows just how impactful an organization can be on a young quarterback's career. While Young has struggled through every bit of his three seasons with the Panthers so far, Mahomes had the chance to play for a playoff team right off the bat and now has three Super Bowl rings to show for it.
