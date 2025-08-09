How Bryce Young responded when asked about Tetairoa McMillan's dropped touchdown
There's a whole lot more to playing quarterback in the NFL than just throwing the ball well. In addition to being physically and mentally challenging, the position is about as public-facing as any job in the country outside of White House Press Secretary. That means QBs have to be mature and diplomatic at all times, even if it means telling the occasional little white lie to protect their teammates.
That's exactly what Carolina Panthers starter Bryce Young did last night when he was asked about a drop in the end zone by rookie wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan. Here's what Young had to say.
Bryce Young on Tetairoa McMillan drop
From the replay, it looks like the ball arrived perhaps a split second too early, but it's still a catch that McMillan needs to make - even as a rookie playing in his very first game at the pro level.
In any case, the drop didn't cost the Panthers anything but a little bit of time off the clock. Young finished the drive with a nice bit of backyard football on a touchdown throw to second-year wide receiver Jalen Coker.
That was the end of the evening for the starting offense and Young, who finished with a line of 4/6 for 58 yards, 1 TD and a 137.5 passer rating. By comparison, backup Andy Dalton and third-stringer Jack Plummer had much rougher outings, underscoring how important it will be to keep Young healthy.
While there's a case to keep Young in bubble wrap until the regular season begins, head coach Dave Canales told reporters after the game that he plans to play his starting offense three series next weekend against the Houston Texans instead of two.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Panthers studs & duds from preseason opener against Browns
Xavier Legette apologizes for wild preseason fight and ejection
Stock up, stock down after the Panthers’ first preseason game
Carolina Panthers’ punt return game already in midseason form