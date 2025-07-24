Cam Newton fires back at Terrell Owens over comments on Jalen Hurts
Carolina Panthers great Cam Newton is making a lot of people angry lately.
Newton recently left Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts off his list of the top-10 quarterbacks in the NFL. The decision comes after Hurts helped guide the Eagles to the Super Bowl.
One of the detractors of Newton's list was NFL Hall of Famer Terrell Owens, who criticized Newton for his Hurts take.
"You would be judging him if he had all of that and wasn't playing well," Owens said on Instagram. "This is a Skip Bayless type of statement with dreads!!! Don't be mad at Jalen because he's making great decisions, maybe had you made the decision to jump on that ball?! Just maybe?! Y'all will say anything to go viral. This isn't it (Cam)!!"
It didn't take long for Newton to respond. In the Wednesday episode of his "4th&1 With Cam Newton" podcast, he called Owens out for his checkered past with quarterbacks.
"The next person that I will go to is Terrell Owens," he said. "Terrell Owens, I can say so much about you and I will not. Because, at the end of the day, we all know that you don't have the best relationships with your quarterbacks."
"Me being a quarterback, I'm just going to leave it at that," Newton concluded.
Owens wasn't the only one Newton fired back at.
He also took former player and current ESPN analyst Ryan Clark to task after Clark criticized Newton for his take on Hurts and also took a shot at Newton for his infamous Super Bowl blunder.
Newton went on to list all of Clark's career accolades with the obvious goal of showing they don't compare to his own. Cam didn't, however, mention how Clark has one Super Bowl to Newton's zero.
Is Newton's reaction to Clark and Owens petty? Maybe, but let's not forget who took the petty shots first here. It was definitely Clark and Owens.
If nothing else, Newton has done a fantastic job drawing attention to his podcast, which has over 400,000 subscribers on YouTube as of this writing.
However, we don't think that is all Newton is doing it for. He has a platform and he expressed his opinion on it, and that opinion isn't outlandish by any means.
