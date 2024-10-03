Cam Newton explains why NFL teams don't let rookie QBs develop like they used to
Cam Newton didn't need time to develop as a quarterback in the NFL. He was a star from his very first start for the Carolina Panthers and went on to have one of the best rookie seasons by any QB in league history. While Cam was exceptional, there are others like him. Last year C.J. Stroud fell into a perfect situation but also seemed ready for success from the get-go. This season it's Jayden Daniels tearing it up despite having no prior experience as a pro.
However, guys like Newton, Stroud and Daniels are exceedingly rare, even for top-two overall draft picks. Most young quarterbacks need time to grow and learn to compete at this level. The Panthers have had several of them come through since Newton's injuries did him in, and thus far they haven't exactly been patient in letting them grow. With both Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield performing at a high level to start the year, it's fair to question if they gave up too soon on those quarterbacks, and if they're doing the same now with Bryce Young, bad as he's been so far.
Late-career success stories like Geno Smith and (possibly) Andy Dalton offer more evidence that sometimes break-throughs happen even long after a quarterback has been written off as starter-material.
The Panthers are far from the only team that's not taking their time at the game's most-critical position, though. Here's what Newton has to say about the trend around the NFL.
Cam Newton on letting QBs grow
