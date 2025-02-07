Carolina Panthers predicted to take 12-pick corner prospect in 2025 NFL draft
The Carolina Panthers' defense needs all the help they can get this offseason, both in free agency and in the 2025 NFL draft. While cornerback is the team's least-problematic position on this side of the ball, you can never have too much depth at this spot in the modern game, and we should probably expect the Panthers to use one of their picks on a corner prospect even if they re-sign Mike Jackson, who forms a relatively strong starting trio with Jaycee Horn and Chau Smith-Wade.
On that note, the Panthers have been projected to take a promisig corner in the third round of the draft. This from Justin Melo's seven-round mock for Carolina at the Draft Network. He has them taking Mello Dotson from Kansas at number 74 overall.
TDN on Mello Dotson-Panthers
"Ejiro Evero’s defense allowed nearly 225 passing yards per game. The cornerback room currently possesses more quantity than quality. Morgan needs to add some instant contributors. Kansas' Mello Dotson projects as such. Dotson was outstanding at the East-West Shrine Bowl, showcasing a competitive streak at the catch point."
Dotson (6-foot-1, 176 pounds) has the prototypical Seattle build for a long and lanky cornerback plus some excellent ball skills. In 53 career college games he totaled 12 interceptions and 25 pass breakups to go with 177 total tackles. Here are the highlights.
Mello Dotson Kansas highlights
The scouting report on Dotson mentions his aggressiveness against the run, strong fundamentals and footwork in coverage and fit for a zone-heavy scheme. They are currently projecting he will come off the board in the fourth round of the draft.
