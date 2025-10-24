Bills lose another safety to IR pushing 'priceless' practice squad player to rescue
Buffalo Bills' head coach Sean McDermott didn't commit to a replacement, but Jordan Poyer is the option that makes the most sense.
During his weekly Friday radio spot on WGR 550 AM, McDermott announced that starting safety Taylor Rapp is going onto Injured Reserve, where he joins fellow safety Damar Hamlin. Missing practice, Rapp popped up on the injury report this week with a knee problem that has apparently lingered since August.
"It came up in training camp, unfortunately, and he was dealing with it since then. It just got to the point where he's just not able to be himself. We're making a decision right now, through the medical people's opinions, that will put him on IR, and we'll take it one week at a time right now," said McDermott.
Rapp injury effects
Rapp's absence means that 2024 second-round pick Cole Bishop is the only true safety on the Bills' active 53-man roster. That means Buffalo needs to identify a second starter for the October 26 road game against the Carolina Panthers.
"I'm not there yet. We're looking at a couple of different players. We'll see how it goes," said McDermott while addressing reporters prior to Friday's practice in Orchard Park.
While utility man Cam Lewis and fifth-round rookie defensive back Jordan Hancock have the ability to fill in at the safety position, neither is an ideal option.
Lewis has proven to be much more effective in a backup nickel role along with occasionally appearing in some packages. Moving him to safety weakens the Bills' in other areas and doesn't necessarily offer high-level production.
Meanwhile, logic suggests that Hancock, who has taken on more of a safety's role since being drafted, needs more time to acclimate to the position and the professional level. The Bills opted not to call his number when they needed to spell Rapp during the Week 6 loss to Atlanta, and it's unlikely the late fifth-round rookie grew enough to change that over the bye week.
Instead, it was Poyer who played 18 defensive snaps as a practice squad gameday elevation on October 13. It was the former All-Pro safety's first appearance in a Bills' uniform since the 2023 season.
'Priceless' Poyer looks ready
Since signing a practice squad contract prior to the start of the regular season, Poyer has shown a hunger while humbly running with the reserves.
"He's working everyday as if he's a rookie. He's working to be on the field," said starting nickel cornerback Taron Johnson.
For seven seasons from 2017 through 2023, Poyer made 107 starts for the Bills as a true staple on McDermott's defense. Although he's no longer as athletic as he once was, the veteran's knowledge and instincts make him the best option to start alongside Bishop.
"A coach on the field. He knows the defense inside and out. He's played the game at such a high level for a long time. He's priceless," said Johnson.
