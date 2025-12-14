Bryce Young channels Patrick Mahomes with absurd completion vs. Saints

Not many players in the NFL can do what Patrick Mahomes does, but Bryce Young just did his best impression. The Carolina Panthers QB was under a bit of pressure and somehow managed to toss the ball to his receiver through a few defenders.

Young is known for his off-platform plays and his creativity out of structure, but there's really not much on tape like this unbelievable throw. It's early, but the Panthers are playing well, and they're taking advantage of the good play.

Bryce Young with the creative throwing angle. He is a point guard fr pic.twitter.com/L8DOifx6iX — 𓃵 (@Goaty_Szn) December 14, 2025

Young faked out longtime Panthers enemy Cam Jordan with a slight pump fake. It got the edge rusher up in the air just enough, and he dropped down into a submarine arm angle, similar to the weirdest MLB pitchers, and completed it.

The drive eventually stalled because of an understandable roughness penalty where Ikem Ekwonu was trying to get his QB's back after a perceived late hit, but so far, the offense has run well. Young hasn't been asked to do a whole lot. It's been the Rico Dowdle show.

But when called upon, Young's delivered. He's been concise, only slightly off on one throw that should've been caught by Tommy Tremble. And when he's pulling out tricks like this, there's not much you can do.

Young channeled Patrick Mahomes last season down the stretch as well. In the final game of the 2024 season, he scrambled out and flipped the ball left-handed to Jalen Coker, who nearly scored the walk-off touchdown.

So while no one would reasonably compare the multi-time MVP and three-time Super Bowl champion to Young in any favorable way for the Panthers QB, there is some similarity in the creativity.

At the end of the first quarter, the NFC South-leading Panthers led the Saints 7-0. They had the ball, but after that Ekwonu penalty, a punt ensued. Still, things are going well as they try to avenge a stunning loss from earlier this year and make sure they get a chance to win the division.

If this result holds, next week will be a potential clincher at home for the Panthers.

