Panthers linked to former All-Pro Bills linebacker as trade target
The Carolina Panthers have gone all out to fix their defense this offseason, making major investments up front as well as on the back end of what was the worst scoring unit in NFL history. Unfortunately, even if those moves pay off and the defense takes a big step forward in 2025, it's still likely going to be well below-average compared to the competition.
Going from being ranked 32nd in points allowed to say 25th is still a big improvement, but it's unlikely to win them the NFC South or secure them a Wild Card spot - in which case they'd only get blown out by a real playoff team, anyway.
The truth is the Panthers are going to have to make multiple splash moves to upgrade their roster if they're going to catch up with the rest of the NFC. Here's an interesting idea from Last Word on Sports, where Carolina has been named a potential trade partner for Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano.
"Last season, the Panthers built a solid offense for quarterback Bryce Young, but they’re making moves to improve their defense... Milano might not be the same, but it’s a band-aid until they find long-term stability elsewhere."
Milano has only played nine games over the last two seasons due to injuries, but in the year prior to that he was at his best, being named an All-Pro for the 2022 campaign.
At the moment the Panthers' depth chart at linebacker probably looks something like Josey Jewell at the top, followed by Christian Rozeboom and Trevin Wallace. Where Milano would fit in that picture is difficult to guess - but it wouldn't be a stretch to say he could start next to Jewell with a strong offseason.
Above all else, the Panthers would be getting a plus pass rusher and cover defender at this position - where many teams are vulnerable to modern quick-hitting passing games. As yet Wallace hasn't proven himself in this department and until he comes of age Milano could be a step up and good influence to help bring him along.
If Milano could be gotten for a late Day 3 pick, it may be worth a roll of the dice.
