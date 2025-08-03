How Carolina Panthers DBs are challenging the rise of rookie Tetairoa McMillan
Cam Newton was a one in a million exception to the rule, but most rookies coming into the NFL face a sobering reality check one they start competing against athletes at the highest level of the game. Carolina Panthers rookie wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan is going through that process right now.
In a word, McMillan was dominant during his time at Arizona, racking up a total of 213 catches, 3,423 yards and 26 touchdowns in just 37 college games. McMillan's superior size was his main advantage against college cornerbacks - but that's one big element that's going to shrink significantly now that he's lining up across from pros.
According to an account by Joe Person at The Athletic, Carolina's cornerbacks have been slowing McMillan down at training camp by employing some physical press coverage.
Tetairoa McMillan faces pro press
"Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young and rookie wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan are "still working on their timing in the passing game," according to Joseph Person of The Athletic. Person writes that Carolina's defensive backs have consistently challenged McMillan with press coverage, and the rookie is still adjusting to the increased level of physicality."
McMillan is going to have to learn some new tricks if he's going to make a real impact at this level, and that's going to take some time.
In the meanwhile, the Panthers' wide receiver corps looks much deeper than it was last year at this time. Adam Thielen should still be at the top after a sensational finish to the 2024 season, Xavier Legette is steadily improving, and newcomers like Jimmy Horn Jr. and Hunter Renfrow should offer more depth on the bottom end of the rotation.
We'll have to see how it plays out, but some analysts (like former NFL star Ochocinco) believe this could be one of the best receiver groups in the league this year.
