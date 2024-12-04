Dak Prescott injury update: Cowboys star gives target date for return
Dak Prescott was injured during the Dallas Cowboys' Week 9 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on November 3.
The injury, a partial tendon avulsion, was worse than the team had initially imagined and he was ultimately placed on injured reserve after undergoing season-ending surgery.
Since then, Prescott has been recovering while continuing to show up to games to support his teammates.
Prescott has been wearing a massive brace on his right leg while walking with the aid of crutches. This week, Prescott spoke to CBS Sports and revealed when he aims to return to the team.
"My plan is to start OTAs and start the offseason no restrictions, full go," Prescott said. That's part in getting this jump on this surgery that we thought was inevitable anyways. At that point, just doing everything I can to be the best quarterback and leader of this team to help this team come in next year with the best outfit that we can."
Being able to be a full participant in OTAs and offseason workouts would be huge for Prescott and the Cowboys. The sooner he can get back to working with the team the better, especially with any new additions to the offense.
Hopefully the timeline for Prescott's return will prove to be accurate.
Before his injury, Prescott threw for 1,978 yards, 11 touchdowns, and 8 interceptions with a 64.7 completion percentage -- his worst completion percentage since 2017.
