Carolina Panthers GM Dan Morgan shares what he sees in key defensive rookie
The Carolina Panthers needed to add help at all three levels of their defense this offseason. Most of all though they had to replace what had been arguably the worst starting safety duo in the league in 2024. That consisted of Xavier Woods - who's since moved on to the Tennessee Titans - and Jordan Fuller - now with the Atlanta Falcons.
The Panthers checked one of those two critical boxes when they signed Tre'Von Moehrig to three-year deal in free agency. Who will fill the other spot still remains to be seen, but Carolina added a promising option in the draft when they took Ohio State safety Lathan Ransom in the fourth round.
Like Moerig, Ransom is more of a run defender and around-the-box hitter than a deep third, ball-hawking kind of safety. However, Ransom's game is not one dimensional and he may have a chance to compete his way into the starting lineup over the summer.
Here's what general manager Dan Morgan had to say about watching Ransom on film, according to Kassidy Hill at the team website.
Dan Morgan on Lathan Ransom
"Just watching Lathan's tape, just, the way that he plays the game, again, it goes back to the passion, the energy, and the love of the game that he plays with,... You could tell he just enjoys the physical aspects of the game and just being out there with his teammates, celebrating with each other, and just having fun. So, he's exciting to watch."
To earn a starting spot there's a good chance that Ransom will have to get past a proven veteran like Julan Blackmon, who's still a free agent for now but someone who Carolina has shown interest in.
For now, Ransom will compete with the likes of Demani Richardson and Nick Scott for playing time.
