Carolina Panthers insider identifies free agent target to fix team's biggest issue
If the Carolina Panthers manage to do only one thing this offseason, they have to find players who can help them defend the run better than they did in 2024. At season's end they had allowed 3,057 rushing yards, over 600 more than any other team in the league. More than anything else, that was the biggest factor in Carolina allowing more points (534) than any team in NFL history.
The front office has decided that the run problems were not schematic in nature, otherwise they would have fired defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero. Instead, they'll focus their attention on upgrading their front-seven, which should be much better with a healthy Derrick Brown in the middle of things. However, DB will need help - and that means adding more meat up front to plug the run.
On that score, Panthers insider Joe Person from The Athletic has named Denver Broncos nose tackle D.J. Jones as a potential target in free agency.
"Most of last year’s acquisitions on defense had ties to Evero — some of whom played well, others not so much. If the Panthers go that route again, keep an eye on Denver Broncos nose tackle D.J. Jones, who signed a three-year, $30 million deal in 2022 in Evero’s only season in Denver. According to Pro Football Focus, Jones’ run stop rate ranked fourth among interior defensive linemen. By comparison, the Panthers’ Shy Tuttle was 130th."
A native of Greenville, South Carolina, Jones (6-foot-0, 305 pounds) was a sixth-round pick by the San Francisco 49ers back in 2017. He put in five years with the Niners, followed by three with the Broncos. All together he has appeared in 109 games in the NFL, posting 12 sacks, 20 quarterback hits and 32 tackles for a loss.
Signing Jones is unlikely to break the bank, but if the Panthers need to clear some salary cap room they could save $6.5 million by cutting Shy Tuttle and designating it as a post-June 1 cut.
