Carolina Panthers duo still owns place in Super Bowl record book

More than 20 years later, an undrafted free agent and a talented veteran wide receiver still own a place in Super Bowl history.

Russell Baxter

Feb 1, 2004; Houston, TX, USA; FILE PHOTO; Carolina Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme (17) in action against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl XXXVIII at Reliant Stadium. The Patriots defeated the Panthers 32-29. Mandatory Credit: MPS-Imagn Images
It was the Carolina Panthers’ ninth season in the National Football League. John Fox’s club would win the NFC South with an 11-5 record, and got hot come the postseason. They ousted the Dallas Cowboys in the first round of the playoffs, then traveled to the Gateway City and stunned the then-St. Louis Rams, 29-23, in double overtime in the divisional round.

After knocking off the NFC’s No. 2 seed, the Panthers headed north to the City of Brotherly Love and took on the top-seeded Eagles. Carolina cornerback Ricky Manning Jr. picked off Donovan McNabb three times, part of four Panthers’ takeaways, and Fox’s team was Super Bowl-bound with a 14-3 victory.

The Panthers would face the New England Patriots in Houston in the XXXVIII edition of the championship series. The teams would combine for 61 points, but there was no scoring in either the first or third quarters by either club. Bill Belichick’s club would take a 14-10 lead into the final 15 minutes.

Tom Brady and company would extend their advantage to 21-10 with 14:49 to play when the feel of the game changed. Panthers’ quarterback Jake Delhomme, an undrafted free agent who began his NFL career with the rival Saints, led his team on a six-play, 81-yard march that culminated with a 33-yard TD run by DeShaun Foster. The Panthers opted for a two-point conversion, but Delhomme’s pass to wide receiver Muhsin Muhammad was incomplete.

The Pats responded with a long drive, but Brady was picked off by Reggie Howard in the Carolina end zone. With 7:06 remaining, the Panthers were on their own 15-yard-line and faced a third-and-10. This time, Delhomme and Muhammad connected.

The latter was clear of New England defensive back Eugene Wilson, and the touchdown covered 85 yards. It remains the longest reception, as well as the longest touchdown grab, in the 58-year history of the Super Bowl.

Carolina would grab a 22-21 lead (following another failed two-point conversion). When it was all said and done, both teams’ offense reached the end zone again. New England would come away with a 32-29 triumph thanks to a 41-yard field goal by Adam Vinatieri with four seconds to play.

Delhomme and Muhammad remain in the record book. However, will that still be the case late Sunday evening after the Chiefs and Eagles square off Sunday in Super Bowl LIX at the Superdome?

Russell S. Baxter has been writing and researching the game of football for more than 40 years, and on numerous platforms. That includes television, as he spent more than two decades at ESPN, and was part of shows that garnered five Emmy Awards. He also spent the 2015 NFL season with Thursday Night Football on CBS/NFLN.