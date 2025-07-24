Green dot goes to Carolina Panthers' free agent pickup in place of injured Josey Jewell
At this point of the NFL calendar year, all 32 teams technically have the same chances of reaching the Super Bowl. However, this league has a way of quickly humbling overly-hopeful expectations for teams that tend not to get far in the playoffs, if they make it at all.
Fans of the Carolina Panthers don't need to be reminded of that, but they got one anyway a couple days ago when the team released middle linebacker Josey Jewell, who was still suffering concussion symptoms from a head injury that he suffered last year in Week 16 against the Arizona Cardinals.
Make no mistake - losing Jewell is a devastating blow for the Panthers' defense, which had its moments down the stretch in 2024 thanks in large part to a surge of excellent play from Jewell, who was the team's defensive play-caller.
With Jewell out of the way the Panthers needed somebody else to step up and wear the green dot. Apparently that honor has fallen to free agent pickup Christian Rozeboom, according to Joe Person at The Athletic.
Panthers LB Christian Rozeboom inherits green dot
"Despite his 135-tackle season in his final season with the Los Angeles Rams, Carolina brought Rozeboom as a special teams and depth piece. But there Rozeboom was Wednesday wearing the green dot on his helmet as the player responsible for calling the defensive signals."
For what it's worth, head coach Dave Canales seemed to like what he saw from his defensive unit's communication during the team's first training camp practice on Wednesday.
“Communication and stuff in the huddle was A-1... And I feel like everybody got the call around the defense and we played fast."
This is a good start, but keep in mind the Panthers only signed Rozeboomto a one-year deal worth a total of $2.5 million. That's not the kind of money you pay someone to be the centerpiece of your defense - and illustrates the challenge ahead for the former Rams linebacker.
There's always a chance that Rozeboom could grow into this new role and surprise everybody, but recent Panthers history indicates it's more likely that he'll fit the old meme of accidentally becoming important at work and it's ruining his life.
