Panthers DC Ejiro Evero shares strong opinion on rookie Nic Scourton
For the first time in eight years, it looks like the Carolina Panthers finally struck gold in the NFL draft. Sunday's comeback win over the Miami Dolphins was a breakout game for Carolina's highly-regarded 2025 rookie class, who made impact plays in all three phases.
The biggest standout was rookie edge rusher Nic Scourton, who posted four stops and wound up with the highest Pro Football Focus grade on the team last week.
Scourton's quickness and power were readily on display against the Dolphins, but defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero pointed to his intangibles speaking with the media earlier this week.
Fans may recall that Scourton was supposed to a be a first-round draft pick going in, but wound up falling to the Panthers in the second at No. 51 overall. PFF even had him ranked 29th overall on their big board, making Scourton one of the best value picks in the draft.
Despite his ability, Scourton started out the season with the No. 3 edge role on the depth chart.
Veterans Patrick Jones II and DJ Wonnum have been disappointing to start, though. Together, they have combined for a grand total of zero sacks and three quarterback hits through five games.
Even though he's technically third on the depth chart behind those two, Scourton has actually out-snapped both Wonnum and Jones. Evero shouldn't hesitate to give Scourton a larger share of playing time - even if it means sending one of the vets to the bench on a permanent basis.
