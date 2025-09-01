Carolina Panthers get concerning injury update on LT Ickey Ekwonu for Week 1
No NFL team is ever 100% healthy, even at the start of the regular season. The Carolina Panthers are no exception to the rule, either. With Jalen Coker now on injured reserve with another quad strain, the team's biggest health issue is at the left tackle position.
That's where starter Ickey Ekwonu recently dealt with a scary medical issue - having to undergo surgery this past week on an inflamed appendix. Ekwonu was spotted working off to the side at today's practice and at the moment is considered "week to week" by the Panthers. Here's what Ekwonu had to tell reporters today.
Ickey Ekwonu unsure for Week 1
Obviously Ekwonu shouldn't rush back on the field when he still has fresh stitches and will need to take his time getting back up to a full workload.
We won't have an official injury report from the team until Wednesday, but for now, we do know that his status for the season opener on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars is in question.
Fortunately, the Panthers have a solid backup ready to go if Ekwonu cannot. Brady Christensen is the Panthers' utility backup offensive lineman, but he played his whole college career at TCU at left tackle and is best-suited for that spot.
Last year Christensen put in more time at center after Austin Corbett's season ending arm injury, but he also put in three starts at left tackle while Ekwonu was out in the middle of the season.
