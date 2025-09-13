Carolina Panthers have to continue historic dominance of Arizona Cardinals
It was 30 years ago that the Carolina Panthers began play in the National Football League, They made quite the early impression, setting an NFL record for wins by an expansion team in its first season with a 7-9 record. A year later, both the Panthers and Jacksonville Jaguars, who also entered the NFL in 1995, reached their respective conference championship games.
Back to modern times. Carolina is currently in the midst of the rough stretch that sees them with a combined 36-81 record dating back to 2018. However, one thing this club still does know how do as of late is beat the Arizona Cardinals.
The Panthers own a 13-5 edge in the regular-season standings, and have gotten the best of Big Red in two of the teams’ three playoff encounters. The clubs have actually met in the wild card round (2014) and divisional round (2008). Of course, there was Carolina’s 49-15 rout of the Cards in the 2015 NFC Championship Game that sent NFL MVP Cam Newton, head coach Ron Rivera, and the Panthers to Super Bowl 50.
Panthers have historically had the Arizona Cardinals number
Do the math and the team owns a 15-6 overall advantage in 21 clashes with the Cardinals. That nine-game advantage is the largest over any of the Panthers’ 31 opponents.
On Sunday, the franchises will meet for the second straight year, and the sixth time in seven seasons dating back to 2019. The Panthers own a 4-1 record in those last five meetings. In Week 16 of 2024 at Charlotte, Dave Canales’s team outlasted the Cards in overtime, 36-30. On Carolina’s second possession of the extra session, running back Chuba Hubbard ran 28 yards on the first play, then 21 yards for the decisive touchdown.
Canales’s club comes off a highly-disappointing 26-10 setback at Jacksonville in which the team struggled on both sides of the football. That includes a defense that allowed 200 yards rushing to the Jaguars, the seventh straight game that Ejiro Evero’s defense has allowed 200-plus yards on the ground dating back to last season. And yes, that would include 206 yards rushing to the Cardinals in Week 16 of ‘24.
