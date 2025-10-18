Carolina Panthers activate Jalen Coker, announce 3 other moves going into Week 7
At last our long national nightmare is over. After waiting for seven weeks, the Carolina Panthers are finally getting second-year wide receiver Jalen Coker into the lineup.
One day after the Panthers traded Adam Thielen to the Minnesota Vikings, Coker suffered a quad injury at practice that put him on the injured reserve list, where he's been ever since. Coker was finally activated today by the front office, one of four moves that the team announced this afternoon.
Coker should be fully healthy, as he's practiced the last two weeks and was a full participant all three days this week. He should project as the team's WR2 behind rookie Tetairoa McMillan, who's been their only consistent pass-catching weapon in the absence of Thielen.
The Panthers also have more good news to report on the injury front. Offensive lineman Austin Corbett was also activated from the injured reserve list, where he landed after suffering a knee injury in Week 2 against the Arizona Cardinals.
At the time, Corbett had been the team's starting center, but Cade Mays has taken over that spot and performed better - making it unlikely that Corbett will replace him in the starting lineup.
If we do see Corbett on the field, there's a chance he could be one spot to Mays' left, where Damien Lewis is listed as questionable with a shoulder injury. He did not practice Thursday or Friday. Head coach Dave Canales told the media yesterday that Lewis is going to be a game-time decision for tomorrow's road game against the New York Jets.
It's not all good news, though. Outside linebacker Patrick Jones II has been placed on the injured reserve list. He suffered a back injury last week that will require surgery and keep him out of the lineup for the rest of the2025 season. Rookie Nic Scourton is expected to start in his place.
The Panthers also used a standard practice squad elevation on edge rusher Boogie Basham, who will boost the team's depth at that spot with Jones out.
