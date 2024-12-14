Carolina Panthers injuries: Jaycee Horn, Jalen Coker status updates for Week 15
The Carolina Panthers may be the favorites according to the oddsmakers, but their roster will not be at 100% tomorrow afternoon when they host the Dallas Cowboys. On Friday we learned that rookie linebacker Trevin Wallace won't be in the lineup this week. He's been ruled out due to a shoulder injury, opening the door for Claudin Cherelus to start next to Josey Jewell in his place.
The Panthers have also listed five other players as questionable on their final injury report for Week 15. That includes outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney, who was a late scratch for last week's game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Clowney did not practice Wednesday but he was a full participant Thursday and Friday so he should be good to go.
Cornerback Jaycee Horn is also listed as questionable with a groin injury that's been bugging him in recent weeks. Horn was a limited participant all three days of practice this week and his status is up in the air. For what it's worth, head coach Dave Canales told reporters yesterday he's hopeful Horn can play. If Horn has to sit out the Panthers' best option at the left boundary spot may be Caleb Farley.
As for the good news, safety Nick Scott, RB/KR Raheem Blacksheer and linebacker Josey Jewell are also listed as questionable but all seem on track to play Sunday. Even better, standout rookie wide receiver Jalen Coker is poised to make his return to the lineup after sitting out the team's last three games with a calf injury. Coker was a full participant all week and has no injury status.
Coker's return to the lineup could mean a big shakeup for the target distribution. In his last game against the New York Giants Coker saw eight targets from Bryce Young, which was a team high. Adam Thielen wasn't in the lineup then, though and he's since re-established himself as the best pass-catcher on the roster right now. Thielen should remain WR1, but Coker might be next in line, especially in light of Xavier Legette's recent struggles.
