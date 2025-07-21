Carolina Panthers likely done adding pieces to revamped secondary
It was an interesting debut for first-time NFL head coach Dave Canales in Charlotte in 2024. While Carolina Panthers’ quarterback Bryce Young enjoyed a second-half resurgence after being benched after the first two games of the season, there weren’t a lot of positives when it came to the defensive side of the football.
Longtime Panthers’ writer Joseph Person of The Athletic took a look at the Top 10 storylines for the team as they embark on training camp. Rookies report today, and veterans on Tuesday. One thing to monitor is the situation at safety, which has been a subject of some discussion.
“Speculation that the Panthers could add a veteran defensive back has persisted since they hosted free-agent safeties Julian Blackmon and Marcus Williams on visits in March,” said Person. “Justin Simmons, a safety who was with Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero in Denver, is also available. But I sense that (Dan) Morgan, Evero and Dave Canales like the makeup of the current secondary group and aren’t planning to bring in reinforcements.”
Panthers’ defense has several new faces in the secondary
“Obviously,” added Person, “that could change due to injury or a bad showing during joint practices against the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans. But the Panthers made big investments in Jaycee Horn and Tre’von Moehrig and want to see which younger defensive backs step up around them.”
Moehrig left the Las Vegas Raiders after four seasons and inked a three-year deal, $51 million deal this offseason with the Panthers. Horn, a Pro Bowler in 2024, signed a four-year, $100 extension in March (via Spotrac). Morgan also used a fourth-round pick in April on Ohio State safety Lathan Ransom.
For any number of reasons, Carolina allowed an NFL-high 35 touchdown passes this past season. The lack of a reliable pass rush over the past two seasons has certainly been a factor. Allowing teams to run the ball at will opened up the defense to surrender big plays through the air downfield. Still, it wouldn’t be a huge surprise if Morgan adds an experienced performer to the Panthers’ last line of defense.
