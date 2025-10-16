Carolina Panthers must prove themselves against NFL teams without 'terrible defenses'
As the regular season goes along, you may see several different versions of the same NFL team depending on when you watch them. For example, the Carolina Panthers that we saw beat the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday look nothing like the hopeless losers we saw in Week 1.
Then again, the Jacksvonville Jaguars team they played that week appears to be a much tougher team than than we were expecting this season. The Atlanta Falcons also seem to have been shaken to life by their humiliating 30-0 beatdown against Carolina in Week 3.
So, while Carolina's last two wins are encouraging, the context is also important. Specifically, Miami and Dallas have the two of the three worst defenses in the NFL this season.
Before the Panthers start to earn some respect from the national media they're going to have to beat a more impressive team - and the New York Jets probably don't count.
According to Austin Mock at the Athletic, Carolina has to beat better competition before he starts taking them seriously.
"I wasn't planning to acknowledge any team with less than a 10% chance to make the playoffs, but I'm making a brief exception for the three-win Panthers. My model doesn't believe in them yet because it doesn't believe in QB Bryce Young and the offense yet. While they have looked good lately, they've played some teams with terrible defenses (Dolphins and Cowboys). My model will need to see something more impressive before believing in them as contenders."
This is only fair, especially since the Panthers have yet to prove they can beat literally anybody on the road - coming into this week with a 1-17 record away from Bank of America Stadium with Bryce Young as their starter.
If they can't get that job done against a Jets team that looks hopeless in all three phases, all of the excitement that's built up over the last couple of weeks about this team will appropriately go right out the window.
Assuming that they can take care of business against the Jets - which would more than likely make Aaron Glenn the second NFL coach to get fired this year - then the real test will come.
In Week 8 the Panthers will be hosting the Bills - whose defense does appear to make them beatable. However, keeping up with Josh Allen on the scoreboard is easier said than done.
Then in Week 9 Carolina will face its toughest test of the season yet when they visit the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Unlike Buffalo, this is a well-rounded contender. Green Bay currently ranks in the top 10 teams on both offense and defense.
Beating both seems like a pretty tall order, but if the can upset at least one of them it will be a genuine sign of real progress.
Until then, consider us hopeful but skeptical that this franchise has made a lasting step forward.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Carolina Panthers may be making the wrong decision at running back
Insider: Bryce Young changing perceptions behind scenes for Panthers
NFL experts make their picks for Panthers vs. Jets Week 7 matchup
Panthers reach new high in power rankings after winning 3 of 4 games