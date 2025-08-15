Carolina Panthers need more options for most-important remaining position battle
With the 2025 NFL regular season on the horizon, Moe Moton of Bleacher Report analyzed each team’s top remaining position battle. Thanks to general manager Dan Morgan, the Carolina Panthers made a slew of changes this offseason in trying to shore up the league’s worst defense this past season. He addressed the back end of this unit in free agency early in the process.
“The Carolina Panthers filled one starting safety spot with the addition of Tre’von Moehrig,” explained Moton, “who signed a three-year, $51 million deal in free agency…”
As for the spot opposite the former Raiders’ defensive back, the contenders are Nick Scott, Demani Richardson and rookie Lathan Ransom. “The Panthers re-signed Scott on a one-year pact,” added Moton. “According to The Athletic’s Joseph Person, he’s operated as a starter, helping Moehrig catch up to speed in Ejiro Evero’s system.
"Though once Moehrig has a firm grasp of the defense, Richardson, who’s less experienced than Scott, could slide back into a lead position. He started in the last three games of the previous season.”
Carolina Panthers’ defense has one starting job up for grabs
The most intriguing of the three may be a 6’0”, 206-pound rookie who is a defending national champion. “A fourth-rounder out of Ohio State," explained Moton, "Ransom can bring sound tackling to a defense that missed the third-most tackles (132) last season (via Pro Football Reference). It’s no surprise he made stops all over the field in Carolina’s Week 1 preseason matchup with the Cleveland Browns, registering four tackles (3 solo). In competition with a primary special teamer and an inexperienced starter, Ransom could climb the depth chart for the top spot next to Moehrig.”
The former Buckeye did see plenty of action vs. Cleveland. He totaled 25 snaps on defense, and seven more on special teams. The Panthers are certainly hoping they can find a performer equally adept when it comes to defending the run and preventing the big play through the air. Keep in mind that Carolina allowed the most rushing yards in the league and the most touchdown passes in the NFL in 2024.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Underrated Panthers weapon in spotlight for joint practice with Texans
Deep WR room could make the Carolina Panthers a playoff team
Panthers assistant’s praise for WR Hunter Renfrow comes out wrong
Two NFL legends rave about Bryce Young, Panthers wide receivers