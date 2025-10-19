Panthers rule out Hunter Renfrow, 5 others for Week 7 game against Jets
The Carolina Panthers are going to be a bit thin in the trenches today against the New York Jets. Coming in, we knew they would be without veteran outside linebacker Patrick Jones II, who was placed on the injured reserve list yesterday with a back issue and will be out the rest of the season.
The Panthers will also be without starting left guard Damien Lewis, who was listed as questionable with a shoulder injury. Our best guess is that Austin Corbett will be taking his place, one day after being activated from IR.
Carolina has also ruled out veteran wide receiver Hunter Renfrow, even though he made the critical catch on fourth down last week to seal the win over the Dallas Cowboys. Nevertheless, this move wasn't hard to see coming - as rookie Jimmy Horn Jr.'s rise has squeezed Renfrow's role.
Here are the inactives lists for both teams.
Panthers Week 7 inactives
- WR Hunter Renfrow
- RB DeeJay Dallas
- TE James Mitchell
- LG Damien Lewis
- DT Cam Jackson
- DT Jaden Crumedy
Jets Week 7 inactives
- WR Garrett Wilson
- LB Cam Jones
- CB Qwan'Tez Stiggers
- CB Michael Carter II
- OT Esa Pole
- TE Jelani Woods
- DL Tyler Baron
On the other side, the Jets will be missing their best playmaker on offense, wide receiver Garrett Wilson. This puts tremendous pressure on the Jets' other receivers. If the Panthers continue to stop the run the way they have the last two weeks, there won't be much this offense can do.
Check back for live updates and analysis after the game.
