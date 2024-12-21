20 Carolina Panthers players who will become unrestricted NFL free agents in 2025
The front office for the Carolina Panthers will have a ton of work to do once the offseason begins. This roster has needs all over the place, especially along the defensive line and at wide receiver. The good news is the Panthers should have a decent amount of cap space to spend in free agency, and they also have the sixth-most overall capital of any team in the 2025 NFL draft - more than enough resources to reload this roster and start building a playoff team again.
However, the first order of business will be deciding which of their own pending free agents to re-sign and which ones they should allow to walk and test the open market. With that in mind, here's a look at all 20 players that will become unrestricted free agents when the new league year begins in March, per Over the Cap.
Panthers pending 2025 UFAs
- S Xavier Woods
- S Jordan Fuller
- S Sam Franklin
- K Eddy Pineiro
- LS J.J. Jansen
- TE Ian Thomas
- S Nick Scott
- WR David Moore
- OL Brady Christensen
- TE Tommy Tremble
- CB Mike Jackson
- iDL Jonathan Harris
- S Lonnie Johnson Jr.
- LB Cam Gill
- TE Feleipe Franks
- CB Caleb Farley
- C Austin Corbett
- QB Andy Dalton
- LB Shaq Thompson
- P Johnny Hekker
The good news here is that none of these players are truly critical pieces for this team. They should be looking to re-sign Brady Christensen, Austin Corbett and Mike Jackson but they can probably afford to let the rest walk and it wouldn't be too difficult to find a replacement. There are a lot of safeties listed here, so they have little choice but to re-sign some of them, but they should also be looking to remodel at that position, where they're about as weak as any team in the NFL.
