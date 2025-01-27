Carolina Panthers star lineman earns his first career trip to Pro Bowl
When the 2025 Pro Bowl rosters were announced about a month ago, only one Carolina Panthers player made the cut for the NFC side: cornerback Jaycee Horn. Several Panthers players were named as alternates, though - and one of them will be going to Orlando, after all.
Today we learned that Carolina's star right guard Robert Hunt will be joining the Pro Bowl team. He will be taking the place of Philadelphia Eagles guard Landon Dickerson, who will be busy preparing for the Super Bowl rematch with Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid and the Kansas City Referees.
For Hunt it's his first Pro Bowl nod, despite having played at a high level since he came into the NFL as a second-round draft pick with the Miami Dolphins in 2020. Hunt appeared in 61 games with Miami and earned 55 starts his first four years in the league.
Hunt wound up earning a lucrative long-term deal with the Panthers last offseason, signing a five-year, $100 million contract that made him the second-highest paid guard in the NFL in annual salary behind Chris Lindstrom of the Atlanta Falcons, who's earning half a million more per year.
Splurging on guards is not what you're supposed to do when building a modern NFL roster, but this particular investment has worked out well for the Panthers.
While left guard Damien Lewis wound up earning a higher overall grade from Pro Football Focus for the season, Hunt proved one of the best run-blocking linemen in the league this year. His work helped pave the way for Chuba Hubbard to enjoy a breakout year, posting nearly 1,200 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground.
Hunt was also a big upgrade in pass protection, helping cut down Bryce Young's sack number from 62 as a rookie down to just 29 this season.
Looking ahead, Hunt is a core piece for the Carolina offense to build around as they look to take advantage of Young's development. With some more help at wide receiver we could be looking at a top-15 scoring offense next season.
