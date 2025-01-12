Carolina Panthers among NFL teams who met with powerfully built Memphis WR prospect
The Carolina Panthers front office has a lot of homework to do on the 2025 class of wide receivers between now and the end of April. Going into last season ESPN had their receiver room ranked 17th in the league. However, that was with Diontae Johnson at the top of the depth chart and before we learned what Xavier Legette would look like at this level. Heading into the offseason, Carolina once again has one of the worst wide receiver groups on paper in the NFL.
The work is of course already well underway. We recently learned that the Panthers met with Virginia Tech's Ali Jennings at the Hula Bowl. However, Jennings wasn't the only receiver they had their eye on in Orlando. According to Ryan Fowler at The Draft Network, the Panthers were among several teams who met with Roc Taylor from Memphis.
Taylor (6-foot-3, 225 pounds) should be on the radar for any team in need of a 50/50 jump ball specialist - especially the Panthers given how well Bryce Young was throwing those deep rainbow balls in the second half of the season.
Size and athleticism doesn't always translate into numbers, but Taylor has produced at the college level. In 44 games with the Tigers he totaled 163 catches, 2,375 receiving yards and seven touchdowns.
The scouting report on Taylor mentions his route running and a strong first steps as positives, as well as good blocking for a receiver. For now he is projected to come off the board in the seventh round of the draft.
