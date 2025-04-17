Carolina Panthers roster ranked on lower end going into 2025 NFL draft
The Carolina Panthers did a lot of spending to improve their league-worst defense in free agency. While they look a lot better on paper now than they did six weeks ago, there's still a lot of work to be done for them to catch up with projected NFC playoff teams.
A new ranking from The Athletic underscores the problem and what the Panthers need to do next. According to their roster rankings going into the 2025 NFL draft, Carolina has the 23rd best-roster i the league right now. The analysts says they are particularly weak at WR, TE and EDGE.
"Carolina has a good offensive line protecting its young signal caller, but really needs an impact pass catcher to boost wide receiver and tight end groups that rank 26th and 32nd, respectively. On defense, the Panthers are an edge rusher away from being solid across the board, as that's the only group that ranks below 19th."
At least on defense this is a huge improvement over where they were at the end of the season - and keep in mind their most-important addition was already in the building. A healthy Derrick Brown in the middle of the defensive line would make this a far more formidable defense in the ways that matter most.
As for the need on the edge, there are a lot of good prospects in this draft class but the Panthers seem to be intent on taking one as early as possible. All signs point to them targeting Georgia Bulldogs outside/inside linebacker Jalon Walker with the 8th overall pick.
If it were our choice we'd be targeting the best pass-catcher on the board at that spot, whether it's a an elite wide receiver prospect like Tet McMillan or one of the top two tight ends - either Penn State's Tyler Warren or Michigan's Colston Loveland.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Panthers linked to huge trade with Eagles, but it would open a big hole
Dan Morgan sounds like he really wants Jalon Walker on the Panthers
Panthers-Raiders trade proposal lands proven $33 million wide receiver
NFL insider warns the Carolina Panthers not to draft Jalon Walker