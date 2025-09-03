Carolina Panthers star Derrick Brown admits to jitters as an NFL rookie
Being a first-round draft choice in the National Football League comes with high expectations. Being a Top 10 selection comes with even more pressure. Only six players were chosen ahead of Auburn University defensive tackle Derrick Brown in 2020, who was the selection by the Carolina Panthers that year.
“Early in his career, external expectations weighed on Brown,” explained Joseph Person of The Athletic, “a top-10 pick who failed to make much of an impact his first two seasons. But growing responsibilities at home as the father of four young children have shifted Brown’s perspective. So while fans and media members may be looking to him to pull up the play of the defense, Brown isn’t going to be consumed by it, nor will he try to be perfect.”
“That’s one of the things I kind of live by now. I try to do my job the best that I can. I don’t try to go out here and say, ‘Dammit, I didn’t grade out 100 percent today,’” said Brown (via Person). “I need to do my job to the best of my ability for this team to have the best result. That’s just the mindset I take now.”
Brown suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 1 of 2024, and is now on the comeback trail. In 2023, he finished second on the team with 103 tackles, and was named to his first Pro Bowl. The talented defender has slowly but surely become one of the league’s best interior defenders.
Panthers’ DT Derrick Brown has come a long way since his rookie season
“Brown was an All-American and the SEC’s Defensive Player of the Year his senior year at Auburn,” said Person. “But as an NFL rookie, he looked kind of…ordinary. Brown started 15 of 16 games for Matt Rhule, but averaged just 2.1 tackles a game. His only two sacks came in a loss at Green Bay in Week 15. Brown said he felt overwhelmed by the expectations—and the size of the defensive playbook.”
“Coming in as a rookie,” explained Brown (via Person), “new system—Phil Snow was the DC (defensive coordinator) at the time and Phil had a large playbook. Trying to memorize all the plays and not wanting to mess up, feeling that pressure of being the first-round pick—it was a lot. It was a lot.”
A healthy Brown makes the Panthers’ defense immediately better. Of course, this unit couldn’t be much worse than it was in 2024. All told, Carolina’s standout defensive lineman has gone from the “jitters” early in his NFL career to making opposing offensive linemen nervous.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Panthers updated WR depth chart with Jalen Coker out, Hunter Renfrow in
ESPN prediction would prove cutting Jadeveon Clowney was a bad idea
Panthers rookie Tetairoa McMillan declared fantasy football league winner
NFL insider predicts Panthers will upset the Jaguars in Week 1 matchup