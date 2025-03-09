Panthers predicted to make surprise trade with AFC dynasty in 2025 NFL draft
Last April, there was a bit of activity at the bottom of the first round of the NFL draft. The Kansas City Chiefs owned the last pick, and the Buffalo Bills had the 28th overall selection. The then-defending Super Bowl champions orchestrated a deal with the biggest conference rival, and moved up to grab University of Texas speedster Xavier Worthy.
The Bills then owned the 32nd overall selection, and trade down again. This time with the Carolina Panthers, who opted for University of South Carolina standout Xavier Legette. In essence, the Panthers got their own Xavier via the Chiefs’ original pick.
It’s just over six weeks before the 2025 NFL draft, so here come the many predictions. Tom Fornelli of CBS Sports forecasts that Carolina general manager Dan Morgan and Kansas City GM Brett Veach do a little direct business this year. Fornelli has the Chiefs moving up to the eighth spot and using the pick on some much-needed offensive line help.
“The Chiefs have serious issues at tackle and cash in a lot of chips to move up and address the issue with Armand Membou. Their championship window will be open as long as they have Patrick Mahomes, but with Travis Kelce coming back, this is something of an “all-in” move for the current roster.”
Adding the versatile blocker from the University of Missouri would be huge for Andy Reid’s team. The Chiefs used the “franchise” tag on four-year guard Trey Smith, while the other guard spot is now totally open as Veach is sending veteran Joe Thuney to the Bears.
As for Carolina, Fornelli has the club selecting a wide receiver in the first round for the second straight year. “The Panthers got plenty of additional assets by trading with the Chiefs, and will use those picks to build around a young team. One way to help Bryce Young would be surrounding him with weapons, and Emeka Egbuka is the epitome of a winning football player.”
Egbuka comes off a 16-game campaign with the national champion Buckeyes. He totaled 81 catches for 1,011 yards and 10 touchdowns. In 2022, he totaled 74 receptions for 1,151 yards (15.6 average) and 10 score, but also rushed for two touchdowns. A versatile weapon indeed.
