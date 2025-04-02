Carolina Panthers trade down in first round, still get coveted pass-rushing prospect
Off a 5-12 season, the Carolina Panthers wound up with the eighth overall pick in this month’s draft. General manager Dan Morgan has a total of nine selections at his disposal. However, it’s worth noting that while the Panthers do have a second-round selection, it is via the Los Angeles Rams and is at No. 57. Carolina would be drafting at No. 39, but that pick belongs to the Chicago Bears via the teams’ huge trade back in 2023.
Nevertheless, Carolina is looking to get better when it comes to getting after opposing quarterbacks. That’s no surprise considering the team’s performance in this area—not only in 2024 but the previous season as well.
All told, the Panthers are racked up a combined 59 sacks in their last 34 games dating back 2023. To put that in perspective, the Denver Broncos led the National Football League in quarterback traps (63) this past season.
Via Dalton Wasserman of Pro Football Focus, he suggests that Carolina could make a deal that could net them an extra third-round pick this year, and still get an exciting your pass rusher. The San Francisco 49ers could trade up to the eighth pick to select University of Missouri blocker Armand Membou. Niners’ GM John Lynch gives the Panthers the 11th overall pick and No. 100 overall as well. Meanwhile, Morgan may still be able to grab University of Georgia prospect Jalon Walker by moving down only three slots.
“Carolina’s edge defenders and linebackers both ranked in the bottom three among NFL teams in PFF overall grade last season,” stated Wasserman. “It’s not known whether the Panthers would view Walker as one or both of those things, but they need defensive talent. Walker’s athleticism jumps off the tape, even if he does need a bit more refinement. Adding a premier athlete while picking up the 100th overall pick is a victory for Carolina in this scenario.”
If the trade does indeed take place, it would give Carolina two picks (74 and 100) in the third round. An appealing deal to say the least.
