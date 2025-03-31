2025 NFL Draft: Panthers met with 2 more potential top-10 picks
General manager Dan Morgan has had a very productive offseason to date. The Carolina Panthers featured the league’s worst defense in 2024 in terms of most total yards and most rushing yards allowed. Their pass rush came up with 32 sacks, tied for the third-fewest in the league. Ejiro Evero’s unit surrendered an NFL-high 35 touchdown passes. Of course, the cherry on this unappetizing sundae is the fact that the Panthers allowed 534 points, a single-season high in NFL annals.
Carolina owns the eighth overall pick, and has already met with two of the top defensive prospects available this year.
In terms of their first-round selection, the player that has arguably been the most “mocked” to the Panthers the last month or so has been former Bulldogs’ edge-rusher Jalon Walker. NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein presented this scouting report on the 6’1”, 243-pound defender.
"Some see Walker as a ‘tweener’ while others view him as a ‘hybrid.’ Either way, Walker can go. His career snap count is split between edge and linebacker, and his leadership is famous in the Georgia building. He’s still working to fine-tune his instincts and efficiency as an off-ball linebacker but has the take-on and closing burst to become a productive pro at that spot.
“He’s tough but small as an early down edge rusher, but his athletic talent and suddenness to attack both edges makes him a menace for tackles. The most valuable usage for Walker is likely to come as an early down linebacker who can rush off the edge or match up across the line as a blitzer on passing downs.”
When it comes to former University of South Carolina safety Nick Emmanwori, Zierlein offered these thoughts. “The assessment of Emmanwori’s tape could depend on which games you watch. He’s a physical specimen with rare size and outstanding speed, but he doesn’t always play with a ‘first to the action’ mentality in run support. When he gets it cranked up, he becomes a much more effective tackler and overall run stopper from sideline to sideline.
“He’s capable of playing over the top, inside the box or even matching up with pass-catching tight ends. He’s upright with average transition fluidity in coverage, but he has great recovery speed and uses his length to throw a blanket over the catch point. He has rare NFL traits and talent, so a boost in urgency could take him from a good starter to a Pro Bowl-caliber player.” Ironically, Zierlein’s comp for the former Gamecock is one-time Panthers’ safety Jeremy Chinn.
It’s safe to that even with the free-agent the additions of pass-rusher Patrick Jones II, and strong safety Tre’von Moehrig, Morgan is looking for more playmakers for a team struggled to pressure opposing quarterbacks, and managed only 17 takeaways in as many games this past season.
