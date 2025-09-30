Carolina Panthers move on from yet another busted Day 2 NFL draft pick
Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales told reporters this week that no staff changes were imminent following the team's 1-3 start to the season, but the same can't be said for roster changes. On Tuesday, the team announced that they are waiving linebacker D.J. Johnson and wide receiver Dalevon Campbell.
Johnson, a third-round pick out of Oregon in 2023, played this past Sunday against the New England Patriots, recording one tackle. He faced criticism for his efforts setting the edge in the matchup that saw the Patriots hang 42 points on the defense.
In four games so far this year, Johnson recorded two tackles. In 2024, he had 44 tackles in 14 games played with a half sack, 6.5 tackles for loss and a fumble recovery. As a rookie, the former Ducks standout had 16 tackles in 13 games.
The Panthers traded up in the 2023 NFL Draft to snag Johnson with the No. 80 overall pick in the third round. They selected him after Bryce Young in the first round and Jonathan Mingo in the second round.
The Panthers are also waiving injured wide receiver Dalevon Campbell. Deciding to waive Campbell at this point could signal that the team is preparing to add to the roster at wide receiver. The undrafted free agent out of South Carolina suffered a hamstring injury on Sunday against the Patriots.
Carolina now has two open spots on the 53-man roster heading into Week 5. The Panthers will take on the Miami Dolphins at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.
