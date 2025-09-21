Carolina Panthers rule out Xavier Legette, five others for Week 3
In about 90 minutes the Carolina Panthers will be kicking off their 2025 season home opener, and they're already on the ropes. If they lose today's game against the Atlanta Falcons their already-slim hopes of making the playoffs will get blown right out the window.
They're not going to be 100%, either. Carolina will be missing several key pieces at the line of scrimmage against Atlanta. Let's review the inactives lists for both teams.
Panthers Week 3 inactives
- WR Xavier Legette
- OLB Patrick Jones II
- DT Tershawn Wharton
- WR Jimmy Horn Jr.
- C Nick Samac
- TE James Mitchell
The biggest name here is obviously 2024 first-round draft pick Xavier Legette, who was listed as questionable with a hamstring injury coming in. Head coach Dave Canales told reporters a few days ago that Legette was bugging him to play, but given the way he's been performing so far this may be a case of addition by subtraction.
While they aren't listed here the Panthers will also be missing two starting offensive linemen. Center Austin Corbett and right guard Robert Hunt were placed on injured reserve this past week. While they'll be eligible to return in Week 7 it's likely that both are done for the year.
As for Atlanta, they're going to be a bit thin at wide receiver and they're missing a huge contributor in their secondary.
Falcons Week 3 inactives
- WR Casey Washington
- WR Jamal Agnew
- CB A.J. Terrell
- OT Jack Nelson
- DT Sam Roberts
Terrell is by far Atlanta's best cornerback and he probably would have been matched up against Tetairoa McMillan most of the time. Him being ruled out is a big win for the Panthers' offense, but if the Falcons are smart they'll resort to doubling McMillan and forcing somebody else to beat them.
