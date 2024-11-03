Chris Olave carted off after taking scary hit from Panthers safety Xavier Woods
You never want to see this, even against a divisional opponent. Even when it's the Saints. About midway through the first quarter, Carolina Panthers safety Xavier Woods laid an illegal hit on wide receiver Cris Olave, who was a defenseless receiver.
Several yellow flags were thrown onto the turf immediately. It was a pretty scary scene as it was clear immediately that Olave was seriously hurt.
Xavier Woods flagged for hit on Chris Olave
After an extended delay to the game, Olave was eventually carted off the field. He did have movement in his extremities and shook a few hands on his way out.
According to the Fox broadcast, it is indeed a concussion and Olave is currently on his way to the hospital.
As for the game itself, the Saints are running all over the Panthers and their "defense" but have bailed them out whenever they choose to throw the ball, so they've had to settle for two field goals. New Orleans leads 6-0.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
NFL insider reports Panthers still getting calls about QB Bryce Young
Panthers great Greg Olsen breaks down NFL’s QB development problem
Cam Newton weighs in on the Bryce Young or Andy Dalton debate
Multiple Panthers players named targets for Eagles at trade deadline