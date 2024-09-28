Chuba Hubbard on how Dave Canales has earned the respect of the Carolina Panthers
Dave Canales has had some star turn. From unheralded JV coach, to JUCO assistant, to NFL position coach, to offensive coordinator, to universally praised head coach in the National Football League following his promotion of Andy Dalton to the starting quarterback of the Carolina Panthers.
Through it all, Canales has stayed true to himself. On a recent episode of Up & Adams, Kay Adams' show on FanDuel TV, both the host and Panthers running back opined on the impressive rookie head coach and his ability to lead and command a group of men.
Adams started by discussing her brief interactions with Canales and how she immediately bought into him as a head coach. "I met him and took a real liking to him. He's a good man. He is somebody who commands. I look at his eyes and I'm like 'I understand.'" She then set the table for Hubbard to talk about how Canales motivates his squad, and Hubbard gave a glowing review of his head coach.
"He's definitely a great man. I mean, one thing about him is, he's genuine. He's genuine in everything he does, and that's something I can respect...One thing I've learned from him is that he is true to what he says and how he acts."
"He shows up every day with energy. It never varies whether it's a good day or a bad day or however you want to put it. He's the same guy every day and that's something that I can respect. So far, I've only got good things to say to be honest."
Everything folks have to say about Dave Canales is fantastic. His former players like Russell Okung and Baker Mayfield have taken to social media and interviews to praise the young ball coach. Mayfield referred to Canales as an "optimist bully," an apt moniker for the man who has been tasked with reviving the breathless Carolina Panther franchise that has been a punching bag in recent years.
