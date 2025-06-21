All Panthers

Chuba Hubbard, Rico Dowdle get questionable ranking compared to NFC South competition

The Carolina Panthers now have a backfield combo featuring a pair of 1,000-yard rushers from 2024. That apparently is not enough to impress one NFL analyst

Russell Baxter

Dec 15, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) runs against the Dallas Cowboys during the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Recently, Mateo Bratt of Sportsnaut took the time to rank the running backs in the NFC South. In particular, Bratt focused on each team’s main duo. His top choice was the Atlanta Falcons’ 1-2 punch of Bijan Robinson—a Pro Bowler in 2024—and three-year pro Tyler Allgeier. Somewhat surprisingly, Matt Canales’s backfield combination finished last in the rankings.

Chuba Hubbard had a solid season,” explained Bratt, “rushing for 1,195 yards. He’s shown flashes that he can be a great running back, but hasn’t proven that he is a better RB1 than any ranked above him on this list. The potential for the Carolina Panthers is there—backup Rico Dowdle also had a good season with the Dallas Cowboys, rushing for 1,000 yards but scoring only two touchdowns.”

Hence, the Panthers finished behind the Falcons, Buccaneers, and Saints, respectively. “The depth and consistency of the Panthers’ backfield are still lacking,” added Bratt, “and this group has yet to provide any serious accomplishments. Potential doesn’t equal results, and that is why they are last in the NFC South rankings.”

Rico Dowdle
Jan 5, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Rico Dowdle (23) runs with the ball during the game against the Washington Commanders at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Everyone gets to have an opinion, but something doesn’t exactly add up here. Hubbard comes off a career year. He not only led the team in rushing yards but his 1,366 yards from scrimmage and 11 total touchdowns were tops for Carolina. Dowdle is also coming off a career campaign, and his 39 catches for 249 yards and three touchdowns can’t be overlooked.

Meanwhile, the Saints’ combination of versatile Alvin Kamara and 2023 third-round pick Kendre Miller ranks ahead of Hubbard and Dowdle. The former is one of the most productive running backs in the league, totaling 11,541 yards from scrimmage, to go along with a combined 85 rushing and receiving TDs, in eight NFL campaigns. Meanwhile, Miller has played in a total of 14 games in two seasons, and has 95 touches from scrimmage for 454 yards and a pair of TDs. Hence, putting the Saints’ combo ahead of the Panthers’ duo is a hard sell.

