Is Chuba Hubbard a top-five NFL running back? 4 stats that prove he's right there
It was around this time a year ago when Chuba Hubbard cemented himself as the Carolina Panthers' lead running back and ever since, he hasn't looked back. The Panthers signed Miles Sanders to the most lucrative free agent deal for any running back prior to last season, only for him to lose the job a little over a month into the season.
The poor offensive line play mixed with the back-and-forth of play-calling duties between Frank Reich and Thomas Brown played a big part in his lack of success, which led some to believe Sanders could thrive in this new system under Dave Canales and possibly earn his job back or at worst, split time with Hubbard.
Unfortunately, that hasn't played out but Carolina has seen a massive leap in production from Hubbard who is now considered to be one of the league's best backs. Don't believe me? Well, let's let the numbers speak for themselves.
Entering today's action, Hubbard sits on the cusp of the top five of four key rushing categories.
Note: The following stats do not include quarterback rushing totals.
Yards per carry (minimum 30 carries)
To make this a fairly accurate number, I put a minimum of 30 carries here so we get real data on guys who rush the ball consistently. No quarterbacks that have five rushes or a receiver that had a 30-yard jetsweep that skews the rankings. Hubbard currently sits fifth in this statistic averaging 5.8 yards per carry, trailing only Tank Bigsby, J.K. Dobbins, Derrick Henry, and Saquon Barkley.
Rushing yards
With 393 rushing yards, Hubbard checks in with the fifth-most behind only Jordan Mason, Derrick Henry, Saquon Barkley, and Josh Jacobs. That's pretty good company. A few guys he sits ahead of? Alvin Kamara, James Conner, Aaron Jones, and Jonathan Taylor.
First downs carries
This stat is what makes me scratch my head when the Panthers get away from the ground game. Hubbard has 20 carries that have moved the sticks which means 29% of the time he's handed the ball, it's going for a first down. With a rate that high, Dave Canales needs to lean on Hubbard and the big boys up front more often.
Explosive runs (20+ yards)
Hubbard is tied for the 6th-most explosive runs on the season (3), putting him in the same company as James Conner, Josh Jacobs, J.K. Dobbins, and Jahmyr Gibbs. Imagine what this number would be if the Panthers didn't get blown out in the season-opener and did not abandon the run game last week in Chicago.
