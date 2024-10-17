Dave Canales on how Bryce Young is helping the Panthers prepare for the Commanders
Bryce Young may not be starting at quarterback for the Carolina Panthers, but that doesn't mean he's not useful. A couple of weeks ago, head coach Dave Canales put Young on the field in the fourth quarter when it was clear the offensive line couldn't protect Andy Dalton. We can debate the merits of that another day. Questionable decision or not, Young did flash in that brief time on the field against the Chicago Bears. He's also playing a key role this week as the team prepares to play the Washington Commanders.
According to coach Canales, Young has been playing the role of the scout team quarterback this week in practice. For the uninitiated, that role is intended to simulate the opponent's starting QB for that week's game. In this case, Young was tasked with doing an impression of rookie phenom Jayden Daniels. You may be surprised to hear this, but Canales says Young did a "great job" making those Commanders concepts come to life.
Dave Canales on Bryce Young as Jayden Daniels
Perhaps by next season Canales will have learned another phrase or two to describe how his players perform at practice. Until then, we'll just have to assume that Young earned the already-classic "great job" from Canales.
In any case, Daniels' hot start to his career could become a case study in how a rookie NFL quarterback can thrive - even dominate - if he has the right supporting cast around him. Through six games Daniels has already totaled 10 touchdowns from scrimmage, a mark that Bryce Young did not achieve until Christmas Eve in his rookie season.
