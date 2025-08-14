Dave Canales explains decision to name Austin Corbett Panthers’ starting center
It’s a team that hasn’t experienced any success in recent years, The Carolina Panthers’ last postseason appearance came in 2017, and the franchise’s last playoff victory was the 2015 NFC Championship Game.
Entering training camp, Dave Canales’ team was all set at four of their five spots on an offensive line that was one of the most improved units in the league in 2024. Left tackle Ikem Ekwonu and right tackle Taylor Moton were on the outside, while the interior was manned by left guard Damien Lewis and right guard Robert Hunt. Both were newcomers to the team, coming over from Seattle and Miami, respectively. Pro Football Focus ranked this unit the eighth-best offensive front in 2024.
Austin Corbett will be back at center for the Carolina Panthers
There was one question regarding this group and the head coach answered it earlier this week. “Canales said veteran Austin Corbett will be the center after beating out Cade Mays,” explained Joseph Person of The Athletic. “The coach thought it was important to name a starter before the practice and preseason game at Houston, so Corbett could start getting more reps with Young.”
A year ago, Corbett was Carolina’s starting pivot the first five games before being lost for the season. Mays, entering the final season of his rookie contract, was the starter for eight of the Panthers’ final nine games. Brady Christensen also made three starts in place of Corbett.
Hence, the team’s second-year head coach explained why he opted for the seven-year pro, who is entering his fourth season with the Panthers. “I thought Cade did a fantastic job orchestrating the group when he was out there,” said Canales (via Person), getting his snaps off on time, moving people in the run game, anchoring in the pass. It was a really close competition. Corbett just brings a level of leadership that edged him out.”
The good news is if Corbett is unable to stay healthy, Mays proved he could step right in and be a factor. Carolina now has some proven depth on the offensive front, which is a really nice commodity.
