Crucial Carolina Panthers lineman could be traded, analyst predicts
In 2024, only seven offensive lines in the National Football League earned a higher grade from Pro Football Focus than the much-improved front of the Carolina Panthers. As for PFF’s 2025 recently-released rankings, the club currently holds the No. 11 spot. It will be interesting to see how this unit performs this upcoming season.
This past season, Dave Canales’s club was forced to use three different starters at center. Veteran Austin Corbett began the season but was lost after four games. Brady Christensen took over for a spell, but it was Cade Mays who was the main man for eight of the final nine contests. Enzo Flojo of ClutchPoints suggests that the latter could be a player that the Carolina Panthers may be willing to deal.
“Cade Mays doesn’t scream ‘top trade chip’,” explained Flojo. “He isn’t a starter, he’s played fewer than 1,000 snaps across three seasons, and he’s entering the final year of his rookie contract. However, in today’s NFL, offensive line depth is gold. Mays may quietly be one of Carolina’s most valuable bargaining pieces.
“Mays earned a strong 74.9 PFF pass-blocking grade in 2024 while playing 495 snaps,” added Flojo. “That’s not a massive sample size, but it shows clear growth and adaptability. He’s started 15 games and suited up in 38, filling in at both guard and center. That kind of versatility makes him a highly attractive target for teams dealing with injuries or depth issues.”
Canales now has a wealth of experience at the center spot. “The Panthers re-signed veterans Austin Corbett and Brady Christensen this offseason,” said Flojo. “That likely pushes Mays back into a reserve role. Yes, that might feel like a luxury for Carolina. That said, it could also be a wasted asset. That's especially true with Mays set to hit free agency in 2026.
“As such, Carolina may be wise to shop the 25-year-old lineman. Plenty of playoff hopefuls would jump at the chance to add an ascending, cost-effective interior lineman who can step in at multiple spots.”
It’s going to be an interesting summer when it comes to determine who quarterback Bryce Young will taking the majority of snap from in 2025.
