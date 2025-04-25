Breaking down Bryce Young's newest weapon, Tetairoa McMillan
With the eighth overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Carolina Panthers selected wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan. What does McMillan bring to the table? What are his strengths? His weaknesses? We've got a scouting report ready for you.
Height: 6'4"
Weight: 219
College: Arizona
2024 stats: 84 receptions, 1,319 yards, 8 TDs
Career stats: 213 receptions, 3,423 yards, 26 TDs
The scout
McMillan is a big body that plays with great control and can make big things after the catch. For his career, he averaged 16.1 yards per reception, some of which can be attributed to being so effective on downfield throws.
Two years ago, McMillan had 35 contested catches, which was the most by any receiver in college football. His big and long frame gives Bryce Young a true red zone/home run ball threat. Has the potential to develop into a true No. 1 receiver and lock down the X spot for years to come.
Physicality is naturally embedded into his skill set, so he has the strength to fight through press-man coverage and get to his spot.
The biggest knock on McMillan is how he finishes off the top of his routes - a little slow sometimes, not as sharp or crisp, and can improve tracking the ball a little better on non-downfield shots. This isn't something to be overly concerned about. He'll get coached up to fizzle out the inconsistencies, making him a more polished product.
