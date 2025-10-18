All Panthers

Dave Canales shares what Panthers love about underrated guard Damien Lewis

Carolina left guard Damien Lewis has started every game for the team this season. He’s a key part of an offensive line that has excelled despite some adversity.

Dec 22, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers guard Damien Lewis (68) takes the field during the first quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Thanks to an impressive two-game surge by running back Rico Dowdle, the Carolina Panthers’ ground attack suddenly ranks fourth in the National Football League. Of course, the former Dallas Cowboys’ workhorse hasn’t done it alone. Even though injuries have been a major problem for Carolina’s offensive line, this unit has performed very efficiently.

Six weeks into their season, left guard Damien Lewis is the only Panthers’ offensive lineman to start every game during the club’s 3-3 start. He is currently Pro Football Focus’ 12th-ranked guard.
“Panthers coach Dave Canales,” explained Joseph Person of The Athletic, “who was with Lewis for three seasons in Seattle, said Lewis brings the right attitude to the trenches.”

“For him, it’s like a one-on-one wrestling match,” stated Canales (via Person). “It’s a fistfight out there for him,” Canales said. “He takes that aggressiveness and that attitude, that attack mentality that we love.”

As a pass blocker, Lewis is eighth on PFF’s list in terms of his position. Canales also had more to say about the six-year pro who has played and started 83 regular-season contests with the Seahawks and Panthers dating back to 2020.

Oct 5, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) with the ball as guard Damien Lewis (68) and offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu (79) block in the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

“He’d tell you there are times where his hands get wide or he gets high in his stance and different things like that,” said Canales (via Person). “He’s been really committed to the fundamentals — keeping good pad level. He’s got natural leverage. He’s a 6’3” guy. He’s not a 6’5” guy. But just improving his fundamentals, I think, is one of the biggest pieces why he’s playing so well right now.”

The Panthers face the Jets on Sunday looking for a third straight win. Lewis is dealing with a shoulder issue and is now a game-time decision. Carolina could certainly use his services as the team looks for its first three-game winning streak since 2021.

