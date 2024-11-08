David Tepper taps the keg as Panthers legends rally fans in Munich
The Carolina Panthers landed in Munich, Germany this week to kick off Week 10 of the NFL season against the New York Giants.
Panthers fans in Munich had a day to remember as they joined team legends and the owners for an unforgettable celebration. Panthers owners Nicole and David Tepper hosted an epic fan event at the historic Augustiner Stammhaus, filling the place with black and blue as die-hard fans poured in.
The Teppers set the tone for the day with David kicking things off by tapping the ceremonial keg like a true Bavarian. And yes, he ensured everyone’s glasses were full, handing out beers to the roaring crowd.
Fans were treated to the presence of some of the biggest names in Panthers history: Julius Peppers, Steve Smith Sr., Luke Kuechly, Thomas Davis, and Jon Beason.
The legends mingled with fans, sharing laughs, signing autographs, and bringing Panthers pride across the Atlantic. It wasn’t long before the entire room joined in on a spirited rendition of “Sweet Caroline,” filling the hall with energy and excitement that made it feel just like a Sunday at Bank of America Stadium.
With the Teppers bringing the heart, the legends bringing the hype, and fans bringing the passion, Panthers Nation showed that no matter the time zone, the team spirit is always strong.
