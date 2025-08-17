Derrick Brown had to beg Panthers coach Dave Canales to play vs. Texans
He was in the starting lineup on Saturday afternoon at Houston. It marked the first time since the Carolina Panthers' 2024 season opener at New Orleans that defensive force Derrick Brown was on the field for a game. He wasn’t around long enough to make an impact, playing three defensive snaps. In fact, he wasn’t supposed to play at all.
“It wasn’t my intention to play Derrick,” explained head coach Dave Canales after the team’s 20-3 loss to the Texans (via Kassidy Hill of Panthers.com). “I’ll be honest, and he was like, ‘Coach, I just got to get out there. I got to get my hands on somebody.’ And he was wearing (defensive line) coach (Todd) Wash too, and I just love the fact he wants to be out there with his guys.”
“He wanted to be able to see game speed,” added Canales, “be able to get his hands on something and knock something back, and so I was really excited to see Derrick back out there.”
Derrick Brown was back in action on Saturday vs. the Texans
A torn meniscus tear vs. the Saints ended the 2024 season for Brown. A year earlier, he finished second on the team with 103 tackles, added two sacks and an interception and was named to his first Pro Bowl. Returning to action on Saturday was obviously a huge positive for the fifth-year pro.
To say that Canales’s team missed the talented performer this past season would be an understatement. The Panthers allowed the most total yards and most rushing yards in the league. Ejiro Evero’s defensive unit permitted 59 offensive touchdowns, and Carolina set a dubious NFL record by surrendering 534 points.
This offseason, general manager Dan Morgan added veterans Tershawn Wharton and Bobby Brown III, as well as rookie Cam Jackson, to the defensive front. Combine these newcomers with a healthy Derrick Brown and things should be a lot different for this club going forward.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Takeaways from Carolina’s confusing, ugly preseason loss to Texans
Fantasy label for Bryce Young shows how far he’s come since benching
National NFL insider says sneaky Panthers TE looks like ‘real weapon’
Stock up, stock down for Panthers from their second preseason game