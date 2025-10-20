Derrick Brown won't forget his first interaction with Aaron Rodgers
Derrick Brown is in the middle of an All-Pro kind of season and is coming off one of the best games of his NFL career. The Carolina Panthers took down the New York Jets Sunday on the road by a score of 13-6, led by a stupendous defensive effort all around.
Brown was the brightest star in the bunch, though - posting an absurd line for a defensive tackle. He racked up a team-high seven tackles, two sacks, three quarterback hits and three pass breakups.
For his efforts, Brown earned the highest grade from Pro Football Focus for the Panthers this week.
After it was over, Brown recalled the exact date of the last time he recorded two sacks in a game - which came against Aaron Rodgers. Brown says he asked Rodgers for his jersey afterwards, and got a very much on-brand response, per Joe Person at The Athletic.
"Defensive end Derrick Brown finished with two sacks for the second time in his career. He had no trouble recalling the other. Aaron Rogers, my rookie year. December 19th, 2020,” he said. “I remember asking Aaron for his jersey. And he told me, ‘Hell, no, rookie.’”
At least he's consistent. We don't know Rodgers personally, but every single interpersonal anecdote that's come out over the course of his near 20-year career indicates he is a Hall of Fame level jerk.
Rodgers' career is now in its twilight phase, and he's flirting with retirement after his one-year contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers runs its course.
Brown is still in his prime, though - and playing better than ever. There is a ton of competition at the top of the iDL crop in the league, but if he continues to play like this for the rest of the season he will have a strong case to get his first All-Pro nod.
For what it's worth, PFF has him graded out as the league's fourth-best player at his position, trailing only Cameron Heyward, Maliek Collins and Teair Tart.
