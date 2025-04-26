2025 NFL draft: Carolina Panthers add to secondary, select Ohio State safety 122nd overall
The Carolina Panthers needed to get a safety in this draft, and following the selection of the 122nd overall pick, they have their guy. Moments ago, the Panthers took Ohio State safety Lathan Ransom (6'10", 206 lbs).
Ransom spent five seasons in Columbus, tallying 227 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 13 passes defended, 3.5 sacks, and three interceptions. He put together his best season as a Buckeye in Ohio State's run to a national championship, setting single-season career highs in tackles (79) and tackles for loss (9).
This offseason, the Panthers let Xavier Woods and Sam Franklin Jr. walk in free agency and brought in Trevon Moehrig, who is the Panthers' lone proven commodity in the current group of safeties.
"Ransom is an experienced starter and natural strong safety with adequate size, all-day toughness and a proactive approach at the position. He plays with decisive eyes and good instincts that place him where he needs to be. He flows hard and fast. He’s a physical striker in run support and as an intimidator over the middle. Ransom is at his best playing downhill but can handle split safety duties. He might not have the coverage burst or top-end speed for some individual matchups but does a nice job of sticking to tight ends in man coverage. In total, he’s a disruptive, physical safety who can positively impact games and has future starting potential as a middle-rounder."
